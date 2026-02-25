BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him a 'rowdy politician' and 'terrorist in a white t-shirt' after Gandhi praised Youth Congress workers who staged a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in Delhi.

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement backing the protest staged by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit in the national capital. Criticising Rahul Gandhi for supporting the Youth Congress workers, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the Congress MP had become a "rowdy politician" and alleged that he was a "national liability." "The statement of Rahul Gandhi supporting the shameless, shirtless act of the Youth Congress workers at the AI summit in Delhi again proves Rahul Gandhi has become a rowdy politician. He has become a terrorist in a white t-shirt. He has become a national liability. He has become a liability for the Congress party...It is the time that Rahul Gandhi is booked as a co-conspirator... He is a terrorist in a white t-shirt and is more dangerous than the Pakistani terrorists. That's what I can conclude," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Backs 'Babbar-sher' Protesters

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, backed the Indian Youth Congress for protesting at the Al Impact Summit, calling them "Babbar-sher (lion-hearted)." As IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was sent to a sent into a four-day police custody after seven party workers were arrested in connection with the "shirtless" protest, Gandhi asked Youth Congress workers not to fear. Addressing Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Bhopal, the Congress MP said, "Youth Congress members are 'babbar-sher'. You will not fear anyone. You have patriotic blood in you. You brought the Green Revolution, made industries, brought the IT revolution, and PM Narendra Modi ended all of this."

IYC President in Police Custody

The remarks came after the Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted four-day custody of the Indian Youth Congress President, Uday Bhanu Chib, to the Delhi Police in connection with the Al Summit Protest case. The police said that Chib was the mastermind of the protest carried out by the four co-accused, who are also in police custody.

This case involves national security, Sovereignty and the integrity of the country. The police had earlier sought seven days' custody of the IYC President. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the four-day custody after hearing the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) and counsel for the accused Chib.

Details of 'Shirtless' Protest

The members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital on Friday by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". (ANI)