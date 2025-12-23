Shiv Sena's Shaina NC and BJP's Tarun Chugh lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Germany, calling him a 'propaganda leader'. They accused him of tarnishing India's image abroad by making 'vote theft' allegations against the government.

BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Rahul Gandhi's Germany Remarks

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during his visit to Germany, saying that he should stop calling himself the Leader of the Opposition and instead declare himself a "propaganda leader".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statements abroad were aimed at tarnishing India's image on foreign soil. "The time has come when Rahul Gandhi should not call himself the Leader of the Opposition. He should say that he is a propaganda leader. Whenever he goes abroad, he comments on the Prime Minister, CBI, ED and vote theft... Rahul Gandhi's goal is only to humiliate India...," said Shaina NC.

Along with NC Shaina, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Germany and accused him of "hatching a conspiracy to defame" India's institutions abroad.

Speaking with ANI, Tarun Chugh said, "Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip is an anti-India trip. A conspiracy is being hatched to defame India's institutions on foreign soil... They are defaming the country... Now they are glorifying China... Prime Minister Modi has transformed India's economy from the decline under UPA through initiatives like Make in India and fiscal discipline, making it the world's fastest-growing economy..."

Rahul Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Berlin

The criticism comes after Rahul Gandhi again levelled "vote theft" allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters in the voter list during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair."

'Assault on Institutional Framework'

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have held press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't believe the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission.

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

'Weaponisation' of Central Agencies

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. (ANI)