AAP MP Narain Dass Gupta said Raghav Chadha was removed as Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha for raising 'common man's issues' instead of party/Punjab-related matters ahead of state elections, a move Chadha questioned as a 'crime'.

AAP MP Explains Reasoning Behind Removal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Narain Dass Gupta on Friday said that Raghav Chadha raised "common man's issues" and not Punjab-related matters in the Rajya Sabha, as he reacted to Chadha's removal as the party's Deputy Leader in the Upper House.

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Speaking to ANI, Gupta highlighted that Chadha actively used Zero Hour to bring up public issues, but these were not necessarily aligned with party priorities, particularly with Punjab heading for elections next year. "He used to raise the common man's issues in Zero Hour... There's no doubt that he did not raise party issues... There are elections in Punjab next year, but he did not raise the Punjab issues," Gupta said.

Explaining the concept of Zero Hour, Gupta said that it allows any member to raise an issue for about three minutes without needing prior party approval. "Zero Hour allows any member to raise an issue for about three minutes without the party's permission. They simply make a request to the Chairman, who then decides whether to grant them the time," he said.

On Chadha's removal as Deputy Leader, Gupta clarified that such decisions are part of internal party processes and are subject to change. "As far as the position of deputy leader is concerned, that doesn't happen. Decisions are made in the party; they keep rotating... There is no restriction of any kind... We have not set such a party line," he added.

He further noted that Chadha continues to have the freedom to speak in the House if permitted by the Chair. "If he wants to speak, he can request the Chairman... and generally he used to raise the issues in Zero Hour only," Gupta said.

Raghav Chadha Hits Back

In a direct attack on the Aam Aadmi Party following his removal as the party's Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said his silence in Parliament should not be mistaken for defeat.

In a post on X on Friday, Chadha questioned the reasons behind being prevented from speaking in Parliament. He said he consistently raises issues affecting the common people and asked whether doing so amounts to any wrongdoing. "Whenever I get a chance to speak in the Parliament, I raise public issues. And perhaps I raise topics that are not usually raised in the Parliament. But is raising public issues a crime? Have I committed a crime? Have I made a mistake? Have I done something wrong?"

Chadha Replaced, Denied Speaking Time

Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Thursday denied the request of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha to speak on the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill, citing no time allocation by the party for him, according to sources.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party sent an official letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat informing that Ashok Kumar Mittal will be the new Deputy Leader of AAP in the Upper House, the party stated. Mittal has replaced Raghav Chadha as the Deputy Leader of AAP in the House.

Raghav Chadha has also been an MP since April 2022. He has made headlines on several occasions for raising public issues in Parliament.