Saket Court has ordered registration of an FIR for alleged extortion against the woman who had levelled rape allegations against businessman Samir Modi. The Delhi Police had arrested him; subsequently, he was granted bail by the court on September 25.

Court's Directive to Police

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi on Tuesday directed the SHO of New Friends Colony Police Station and file a compliance report on December 17. While giving direction for registration of FIR, the court said that the charge sheet filed against Samir Modi is silent on the allegations levelled by him and the investigation, if any. "The machinery of the investigation agency cannot be employed to defeat the right of a complainant for a fair investigation upon his complaint," the court said in the order passed on December 16.

The court also pulled up the Delhi police over the delay in the disposal of the Complaint filed by Samir Modi. The court has directed the police to register an FIR under extortion charges against the prosecutrix, citing evidence of WhatsApp chats and voice recordings presented by Samir Modi's counsel.

Background of the Case

Samir Modi was arrested in September 2025 after the prosecutrix filed a rape case against him. Senior advocate Vikram Sharma and Advocate Siddharth Yadav, and Advocate Saurabh Ahuja appeared for Samir Modi. During arguments, his counsel presented evidence that the relationship was consensual and that the prosecutrix had demanded money and threatened to implicate him in false cases if he didn't comply.

Extortion Allegations Detailed

It is alleged that the prosecutrix demanded Rs 15 crores from Samir Modi. It was submitted that the complaint of extortion was filed much prior to the registration of the FIR. The allegations of extortion were not investigated.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

After completion of the investigation, the Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Samir Modi, which is under consideration before the concerned court. The court had also ordered to investigate the allegations of extortion levelled by Samir Modi. His petition for quashing of the rape FIR is under consideration before the Delhi High Court. Besides it, a petition was moved by the prosecutrix seeking cancellation of his bail granted by the Saket court in September. (ANI)