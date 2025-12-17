Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 cheques to 23,791 women in Tingkhong under the MMUA scheme. He also inaugurated a new sports complex and laid the foundation for several other development projects in Dibrugarh district.

Adding a new milestone to women's empowerment in the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over cheques of Rs 10,000 to each of the 23,791 beneficiaries under MMUA of Tingkhong Legislative Assembly Constituency at a function held at Abhoypur Rural Sports Complex in Moran in Dibrugarh district.

During the event, 23,791 beneficiaries from the Tingkhong constituency received seed capital cheques of Rs 10,000 each as the first instalment under Mukhiya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. Chief Minister Dr Sarma, highlighting the State government's commitment and resolve toward the development of Dibrugarh district, also formally inaugurated the Abhoypur Rural Sports Complex in Moran built at a cost of Rs 12.32 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for three other important projects. These projects include upgradation and widening of the Moran Town Club to Gajpuriya Lukumari stretch of the Moran Nitai Road, covering 9.3 km, under Asom Mala 3.0 at a cost of Rs 36.92 crore, construction of the Tingkhong Co-District Commissioner's office building at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore, and construction of the Moran Police Station building under the Moitri Scheme at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore.

The Abhoypur Rural Sports Complex at Moran is the newest addition to Assam's sports infrastructure, which is expected to go a long way in nurturing sporting talents at the grassroots.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs through MMUA

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the seed capital of Rs 10,000 provided under MMUA is only a beginning for enterprising women. With proper utilisation of this amount, they can become self-reliant and move far ahead in life.

"The government has been extending sustained support to nearly 4 lakh self-help groups comprising around 40 lakh women across the State. These groups have already been provided Rs. 25,000 each as a revolving fund. With this support from the government and subsequent bank loans, many self-help groups have been able to carry out their activities smoothly and strengthen the overall self-help group movement in Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister observed that the self-help groups in the State have availed loans amounting to Rs. 14,000 crore from banks. "Alongside supporting the groups, the government also took steps to directly support individual members. As a result, under MMUA, members of self-help groups are being provided Rs 10,000 each. This will require nearly Rs. 4,000 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Recalling that the mission was announced during the last Lok Sabha elections, he said the opposition had criticised it as a poll-oriented move. However, he asserted that if 40 lakh women associated with self-help groups can establish themselves as self-reliant entrepreneurs, it would bring about an unprecedented transformation in the State's economy.

Reducing Imports, Strengthening Assam's Economy

The Chief Minister pointed out that while there is a huge market for pork in Assam, local production meets less than 20 per cent of the demand, forcing large-scale imports from outside the State.

"Similarly, against a daily demand of around 50 lakh eggs, Assam produces not even 10 lakh eggs per day. Many food items, including broiler chicken, are imported in large quantities from other States," he said.

He further mentioned that while Assam produces only about 3 lakh litres of milk per day through cooperatives, women in Gujarat produce around 1 crore 60 lakh litres daily and those in Karnataka about 80 lakh litres. "As a result, thousands of crores of rupees flow out of Assam. Had this money remained within the State, it would have significantly strengthened the local economy. If each of the 40 lakh women associated with self-help groups produces and sells eggs worth just Rs 2 per day through poultry farming, 40 lakh eggs would be available in the market every day. If these women engage in activities such as piggery, duck rearing, broiler farming and dairy farming, the State's economy would grow stronger significantly," the Chief Minister said.

Success Stories: The 'Lakhpati Baideu'

He also said that farmers have benefited greatly from the government's decision to procure paddy and mustard at minimum support prices, and that potato growers in the State have now found a market for their produce. Referring to the establishment of a milk processing plant with a daily capacity of 2 to 2.5 lakh litres in Dibrugarh district, the Chief Minister said, "A market has now been created in the State for produce grown by farmers, with the government extending support in various ways. By providing individual support to 40 lakh members of self-help groups, we are making efforts to establish each of them as an entrepreneur. The core objective of MMUA is to create Lakhpati Baideu."

The Chief Minister mentioned that several women in the Tingkhong constituency have already succeeded in establishing themselves as Lakhpati Baideu. Citing examples, he said that Smita Phukan Gogoi, a member of the Duwari Self-Help Group from Bezor Chuk Bengali village under Khowang Development Block, earns about Rs 22,000 per month by producing and marketing pickles under the brand name 'Akhal'. Similarly, Rumi Dutta Kalita, a member of the Krishnachura Self-Help Group from 2 No. Kenduguri village under Tingkhong Development Block, earns around Rs 20,000 per month and Rs 2.40 lakh annually by cultivating seasonal vegetables on her 10 bighas of land. He said other women associated with self-help groups can also aspire to become Lakhpati Baideu in this manner.

Comprehensive Welfare and Development in Assam

The Chief Minister informed that so far nearly 12 lakh women have received seed capital under MMUA. Urging them to utilise the funds judiciously, he said that proper utilisation would enable them to receive Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases.

The Chief Minister said that along with promoting women's entrepreneurship, the government has implemented several other welfare measures. In the Tingkhong constituency, 29,695 women are covered under the Orunodoi scheme, 2,034 girl students are benefiting from the Nijut Moina scheme, and around 1.50 lakh people are receiving free rice along with dal, sugar and salt at Rs 117 per kilogram through 51,624 ration cards.

"Today, we have brought about a transformation in the lives of the people of Assam. Alongside welfare schemes for the poor and the middle class, the government has ushered in a new era of development and change. Over the last five years, the government has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible, one by one," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Assam on December 20 and 21, the Chief Minister said that the ammonia-urea project to be set up at Namrup would generate significant employment opportunities.

Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Minister Industries and Commerce Bimal Bora, Minister Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Jogen Mohan, Minister for Power Prashanta Phukan, MLAs Chakradhar Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, and Rupjyoti Kurmi, Chief Executive Member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tankeswar Sonowal, Chief Executive Member of the Deori Autonomous Council Bhairab Deori, Chairperson of the Dibrugarh Zilla Parishad Pushpanjali Sonowal, Mission Director Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)