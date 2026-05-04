Raghav Chadha, after joining the BJP, praised the party's election wins in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, calling the Bengal victory historic. The move comes as seven AAP MPs, including Chadha, merged with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), congratulated the party for its resounding electoral victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, with particular emphasis on the party's historic triumph in West Bengal

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In a post shared on X, Chadha acknowledged the BJP's unprecedented performance in West Bengal, where it is on track to become the single-largest party, crossing the crucial halfway mark of 148 seats. The state has seen a historic shift in its political landscape, with the BJP securing 91 seats and leading in 115 constituencies, signalling a significant challenge to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been a dominant force in the state.

"Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic & decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable. The outcomes from Assam and Puducherry further reflect people's continued faith in development and strong governance," Chadha wrote on X.

"This victory stands as a testament to the decisive leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the strategic vision of Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, and the dedicated efforts of BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin Ji. Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic & decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable," it added.

Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic & decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable. The outcomes from Assam and Puducherry further reflect people’s continued faith in development and strong… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 4, 2026

BJP's Performance in Assam and Puducherry

As the BJP edges closer to clinching the Assam Assembly elections, securing 75 seats and leading in 7 constituencies out of 82 contested, the victory in Puducherry has solidified the party's stronghold.

Major Setback for AAP as 7 MPs Join BJP

This comes on the heels of the recent political development, where seven AAP MPs from Punjab, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal, merged with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha. With the merger, the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha increased to 113 seats. This major shift has dealt a significant blow to the AAP, which now finds itself reduced to just three members in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, BJP's Anurag Thakur also shared his views on the elections, symbolising the party's success as "Modi-filled India," stretching from Gangotri to Gangasagar.

गंगोत्री से गंगासागर तक 🪷 मोदीमय भारत ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q71OFVDDWO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 4, 2026

The BJP's continued victories across multiple states solidify its national presence and position Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as a decisive force in Indian politics. (ANI)