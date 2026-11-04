A unique fashion show in a Vasai vegetable market has gone viral online. Titled Vision Vogue Fashion Week and conceptualized by Sahil Singh, the event transformed a bustling market into a runway. Instead of luxury accessories, models confidently carried fresh vegetables like radishes and coriander.

Who needs an expensive fashion runway when a neighbourhood vegetable market can become the perfect catwalk? A quirky fashion show in Maharashtra's Vasai has caught the internet's attention after young models walked through a crowded vegetable market carrying radishes, coriander and other everyday items as fashion accessories.

Titled Vision Vogue Fashion Week, the unusual event gave conventional fashion shows a distinctly desi makeover. Instead of luxury handbags, designer jewellery and elaborate stage arrangements, the participants used fresh vegetables and items available at the local market to complete their looks.

Conceptualised by Mumbai-based fashion mentor and model Sahil Singh, the event transformed the narrow lanes of a bustling sabji mandi into an impromptu runway. A video shared by Singh on Instagram shows young men and women confidently walking past vegetable stalls and shoppers, treating the busy marketplace like a high-fashion catwalk.

The most amusing part of the show was undoubtedly the choice of accessories. One model was seen carrying a radish, while another sported a bunch of coriander leaves. The participants incorporated vegetables and other everyday market products into their styling, creating an unconventional fashion statement.

Watch the viral video here:

Adding to the video's appeal was the popular Pahadi track 'Swami Pardesh', which gave the fashion walk a lively local flavour.

Singh said the concept was inspired by Vogue and aimed to present conventional fashion shows in a creative way. Rather than concentrating on expensive outfits and designer labels, the event highlighted confidence, individual expression and creativity.

The video has attracted considerable attention on social media, with viewers appreciating the unusual concept and the models' confidence. One user commented, "Vasai sabji mandi fashion show !! Mandi ramp walk!"

Other reactions included "Very unique," "This is so creative," and "Kapdo k sath muli free."

The unconventional runway has certainly given a new meaning to vegetable shopping, proving that fashion statements do not always need expensive accessories.