Rahul Gandhi addressed Punjab's law and order at the Insaaf Rally, claiming the mindset that killed Sidhu Moosewala remains prevalent, while criticizing the government's failure to curb drugs and gangsterism in the state.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Insaaf Rally

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday recalled his meeting with slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and said the "mindset" that shot him was now "roaming around every nook and corner of Punjab," as he addressed the Congress's "Insaaf Rally" in Sangrur. As he started his address, Gandhi said that he changed his speech plan after Moosewala's father came to greet him and later called him on stage.

"What happened to his son has now become a fashion in Punjab. The mindset that shot Sidhu Moosewala in front of everyone, without any fear, that same mindset is roaming around every nook and corner of Punjab today," Gandhi said. "Whoever has talent, whoever has skill, like Sidhu, who wants to progress based on his talent, wants to work for Punjab, wants to work for the country, they threaten him, they scare him, and then shoot him in front of everyone," he added.

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala

Gandhi said he met Moosewala years ago when the singer came to his office wanting to join Congress. "At that time, I didn't know who Sidhu Moosewala was. He was an impressive guy. He walked into the room. He had tattoos. I hadn't heard his songs at that time. I was just told that he is a good guy. He was a talented guy. I got him to join," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said he felt Moosewala was entering a risky space without understanding the dangers of politics. "It was in my mind that he is coming to a dangerous place. I felt that he is entering politics. He is a singer, dynamic, has potential. He doesn't understand politics that well. So I felt that I should somehow protect him in my own way. Not physical protection. Political," Gandhi said.

Recalling the killing, he said, "Then he started receiving threats. Perhaps the most talented musician of Punjab. One day I saw, right in front of everyone, his security is removed. In front of Punjab, in front of Hindustan, he is killed in a black SUV, in broad daylight, murdered in Punjab."

Reflections on Tragedy

Addressing Moosewala's father, Gandhi recalled visiting the family's home and the words of a grieving father. "You told me a very deep thing at that time. You said, 'Rahul ji, when a father dies, when a mother dies, it brings sorrow, but a father who has to witness the death of his son, there is no greater pain in this world than that,'" he said.

Law and Order Concerns in Punjab

Shifting his focus to law and order in the state, Gandhi also spoke on drugs and crime in the state. "Many years ago when I came, I had said drugs are spreading in Punjab. All the people in the opposition said, BJP, Akali Dal, whoever they were, that Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about Punjab; drugs are not spreading in Punjab," he said.

"If there is no industry, no factories, no farming, no agriculture, then there will be drugs, there will be gangsterism, bullets will be fired on the streets," he said, attacking the ruling party of failing to drive away the drug menace in Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police, along with 424 others. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the 2022 murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is also accused of planning the murder. The remarks come ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, which are set to see a high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the incumbent AAP. In the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18. (ANI)