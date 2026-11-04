The Supreme Court reprimanded the BMC commissioner for delays in clearing a Borivali bus station site. The court imposed a fine and a show-cause notice, leading the civic body to successfully remove 27 commercial structures from the plot.

Supreme Court Action Against BMC Commissioner

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped Brihanmumbai Municipal (BMC) commissioner Ashwini Bhide for failing to comply with its orders to remove encroachments from the land earmarked for a proposed bus station project in Borivali. The court has issued a show-cause notice asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her, and has ordered that her salary for the month of November be withheld. In addition, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the BMC for trying to evade implementation of its orders. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan. The bench rejected the BMC's request seeking a further 30-day extension to remove the encroachments.

Successful Encroachment Removal Drive

As this happened, the BMC on Wednesday (November 4, 2026) successfully completed the drive to remove encroachments from the plot reserved for a 'BEST' bus station on Swami Vivekananda Road in Borivali East. 27 commercial structures were removed in this action.

Project Details and Site Clearance

The encroachments were removed from the plot of about 3,400 sq. meters reserved for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station, under S. No. 7 B, CTS No. 15, Town Planning Scheme-2 on Swami Vivekananda Road in Borivali East. A total of 70 workers and staff, including engineers, participated in this drive conducted by the R Central Ward of the Municipal Corporation. The encroached commercial structures were removed with the help of two JCBs and four dumpers. Police security was deployed during the operation. (ANI)

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