Rabri Devi's aide sought a list of all govt-supplied items at her official residence to prevent future allegations of theft. This comes as she faces a final deadline to vacate the 10 Circular Road bungalow, allotted to another minister.

Aide Seeks Inventory to Avert Allegations

Om Prakash Yadav, Personal Secretary to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has written to the Secretary of the Building Construction Department seeking the charge register and a complete inventory of all government-supplied items at the official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

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The letter, made public on Saturday, requests that the department share the charge register and the full list of items in advance to ensure an accurate reconciliation of government property at the time the residence is vacated. According to sources, this request was made on behalf of Rabri Devi to ensure that the department cannot allege in the future that government property was taken away. For this reason, a list of all items has been sought in advance.

Final Ultimatum to Vacate

The request comes as Rabri Devi faces a final deadline to vacate the 10 Circular Road official residence. The Bihar Building Construction Department issued a final ultimatum to her on June 22, giving her seven days to vacate the residence, with the deadline ending on June 29. The notice warned that failure to comply would result in legal action under the Bihar Government Premises Act.

The notice also provides details of repeated reminders issued earlier to Rabri Devi regarding the matter. It further mentions the allocation of the 39 Hardinge Road residence. This came after an earlier notice issued in May, when the government had directed Rabri Devi to vacate the bungalow, which has since been allotted to Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources Nand Kishore Ram, while she was asked to take possession of an alternative accommodation allotted to her as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Resistance and Political History

Rabri Devi had initially resisted the directive, telling reporters in May, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place."

As the latest deadline drew closer, CCTV cameras installed outside the residence were removed on Friday as the process of vacating the premises continued.

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.