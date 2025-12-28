BJP's R. Ashoka hit out at Congress's KC Venugopal for his comments on a Bengaluru demolition, questioning his authority to intervene in state affairs and calling it an 'insult to federalism' and 'high-command politics'.

BJP MLA and the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka State Assembly, R. Ashoka, slammed AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal for his remarks regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru, questioning his authority to intervene in state matters. Angered by Congress MP's post, Ashoka wrote in a post on X, "Who is @kcvenugopalmp to "intervene" in the administration of Karnataka? Is he a Super CM, or does the Congress high command believe elected state governments function on Delhi diktats?"

Ashoka Questions Venugopal's Role

Ashoka further questioned Venugopal's role, calling it "an insult to federalism" and asserting the Chief Minister and Cabinet's responsibility in state affairs. "Karnataka is governed by a constitutionally elected Chief Minister and Cabinet, not by an AICC General Secretary. Expressing a party opinion is one thing, issuing moral sermons and pressure tactics on a state government is blatant overreach and an insult to federalism," Ashoka wrote on Sunday.

Allegations of 'Rank Hypocrisy'

Furthermore, Ashoka listed several state-level concerns on which the Congress MP had allegedly not taken a stance, calling it "rank hypocrisy." "Has K C Venugopal ever shown the same urgency when medical and other waste from Kerala has been illegally dumped along Karnataka's borders, threatening Bandipur, forest regions, public health, and wildlife? Has he spoken up for Karnataka's environment, farmers, or border districts with the same "concern and compassion"? Silence there. Sermons here," he asked.

He termed the alleged selective outrage as election politics & Kerala appeasement under Priyanka Gandhi's representation. "This selective outrage exposes the truth: this is not about humanity or sensitivity, it's about Congress high-command politics, Kerala appeasement, and election optics, especially when @priyankagandhi Gandhi represents Kerala," Ashoka added.

'Karnataka Not a Colony of Rahul Gandhi'

Concluding his post, Ashoka stressed the legally permissible rehabilitation processes conducted through accountable state mechanisms, rather than virtual coordination from Delhi, to ensure the state's administrative authority is not compromised. "Karnataka's dignity, self-respect, and administrative authority cannot be compromised to please party managers sitting in Delhi. The people of this state did not vote for a remote-control government. Humanitarian concerns must be addressed through law, due process, rehabilitation, and accountable state mechanisms, not through telephonic/social media instructions from party officials with no constitutional role," Ashoka asserted. He finished his post, demanding autonomy and respect for Karnataka, criticising Congress for allegedly treating it like Rahul Gandhi's colony. "Karnataka deserves respect, autonomy, and honest governance, not high-command theatrics. Karnataka is not a colony of @RahulGandhi and his coterie," Ashoka wrote, tagging BJP Karnataka.

Venugopal's 'Humanitarian' Stance

The BJP leader's remarks follow Congress leader KC Venugopal's X post about his conversation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised construction. He added that he conveyed the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) humanitarian concerns regarding the actions being taken. "Spoke to Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah and DCM @DKShivakumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru. Conveyed the AICC's serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre," Congress MP wrote.

He further mentioned that the state's leaders have assured that they will personally look into the matter. "They have assured that they will personally engage with the affected families, put in place an appropriate mechanism for addressing grievances, and ensure rehabilitation and relief for those impacted," KC Venugopal concluded. (ANI)