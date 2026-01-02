Karnataka LoP R Ashoka called the clash outside BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy's residence a 'pre-planned conspiracy' to murder him. He alleged police were pressured to call the fatal shooting a 'misfire'. The BJP has demanded a judicial probe.

Ashoka Alleges 'Pre-planned Conspiracy'

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday said that the clash outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari was a "pre-planned conspiracy" to murder the MLA. R Ashoka also claimed that the police have been "pressurised" to label the firing outside Janardhana Reddy's house a "misfire" after one person was killed in the clash over the banner dispute.

"A group gathered and came and put up banners inside the compound of Janardhan Reddy's house. What fault is there on the part of Janardhan Reddy in this? They themselves fired the shots, they themselves committed the murder, and now blaming Janardhan Reddy is unforgivable. There was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack Janardhan Reddy and murder him," he said. "It is clear who fired the shot. They are now calling it a misfire. If it had happened from Janardhan Reddy's side, would they have written it as a misfire? There has been pressure from above to write it as a misfire," he added.

One Killed in Clash Over Banners

A person was killed in a clash between Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA G Janardhana Reddy outside the latter's residence in Ballari. Tensions flared when Janardhana Reddy's supporters objected to putting up banners for an upcoming event to install the Valmiki statue on January 3. What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated, and the two groups got involved in hand-to-hand combat and stone-pelting, and later firing, prompting police to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, police said.

Ranjith kumar Bandaru, SP Ballari, said, "This dispute has resulted in a rioting situation and stone pelting between Janardhana Reddy's supporters and the city MLA's supporters. Even firing took place, and because of the accidental firing, one person, Rajshekhar, died.

BJP Demands Judicial Inquiry, Alleges 'Goonda Raj'

Additionally, R Ashoka alleged that during the violence, BJP leader B. Sriramulu was assaulted. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. "The case should be handed over to a judicial inquiry. Tomorrow, such acts should not spread to other districts. Why did they go near Janardhan Reddy's house and put up banners inside the compound? State leader Sriramulu was pushed and assaulted. This was a pre-planned act to fire at Janardhan Reddy," he said.

"The Siddaramaiah government is taking the state towards an Andhra Pradesh-style political bloodshed culture. They have registered a murder case against Janardhan Reddy now," he added.

State BJP President Slams Congress Government

BJP State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa criticised the Karnataka government over the incident and said that the police stations have been reduced to extensions "The incident in Ballari last evening is deeply alarming. In a vulgar display of 'Goondaism', thousands of Congress workers and supporters of Ballari MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, openly marched through the city with impunity, wielding swords, machetes and sticks," he said in a post on X.

This is crystal clear evidence of Goonda Raj prevailing in Ballari, where police stations have been reduced to extensions of the Karnataka Congressparty office, and it also reflects a wider collapse of law and order across Karnataka under the active patronage of the Congress," he added. (ANI)