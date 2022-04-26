Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar reminds Europe how Afghans were 'thrown under the bus'

Jaishankar reminded them of the sudden and surprise withdrawal of their forces from Afghanistan and their silence on challenges to the rules-based order in Asia.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war which has crossed over two months, External Affairs Minister hit back at European nations for pressuring India to condemn Moscow for invading Kyiv and reminded them of the sudden and surprise withdrawal of their forces from Afghanistan and their silence on challenges to the rules-based order in Asia.

In reply to questions from his European counterparts at the 7th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "When the rules-based order was under threat in Asia, the advice from the West was to 'do more trade'."

He added, "At least, we are not offering that as advice to you. We have to find a way to return to diplomacy and to do that, the fighting must be stopped."

without taking China's name, Jaishankar pointed out the challenges in Asia. It must be mentioned that China's PLA had tried to change the status quo in the multiple parts of eastern Ladakh in 2020. Indian troops had strongly dealt with China's tactics and are holding the high ground in the Ladakh region.

When was asked about New Delhi's position on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the foreign minister said, "India has a clear position on the Ukraine conflict. It urges cessation of hostilities, return to dialogue, and stresses national sovereignty."

In response to his counterpart from Luxembourg, who had enquired if Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov offered a justification for his country’s actions in Ukraine during a recent visit to New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "That's for Sergei Lavrov. I am prepared to offer an explanation for India's actions. I recognise that Ukraine conflict is the dominant issue, not just in terms of principles and values but also regarding practical consequences."

On China, he said, "Ukraine is not a precedent for China, such events have been underway in Asia for the past decade without Europe's attention. So, this is a wake-up call for Europe to start looking at Asia."

In an indirect reference to Pakistan and China with whom India shares boundaries, the minister said, "This is a part of the world with unsettled boundaries, terrorism, and continuous challenges to the rules-based order. The rest of the world has to recognise that problems are not going to happen, but that they are happening."

It is pertinent to mention here that New Delhi has never criticised Russia for carrying out military operations in Ukraine since February 24. It has even abstained from voting against Russia at United Nations on multiple occasions.