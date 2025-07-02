At the Quad Summit, member nations strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and urging global cooperation.

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of the Quad nations—India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—have strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people and injured several others.

Quad issues strong joint statement

In a joint statement issued after their ministerial meeting on Tuesday, the Quad foreign ministers denounced the attack, calling it a “reprehensible act”, and urged that those responsible must be brought to justice without delay.

The attack claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were injured in the incident, which took place in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Ministers express condolences and support

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured,” the Quad ministers said in the statement.

Perpetrators must face consequences

The ministers called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of the attack to be identified and held accountable. They emphasized that justice should be delivered without delay.

Quad urges global cooperation under UN laws

The statement also urged all UN member states to cooperate actively with relevant authorities under international law and in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) to support the investigation and ensure justice.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while injuring several others. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured. We call for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN Member States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," the statement read.