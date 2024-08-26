Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to host Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi talks to his Australian counterpart

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and discussed about the progress made in the bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.

    After his conversation, the prime minister wrote in a post on X: "Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad."

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases updated list of 15 candidates; check full list here

    The talk assumes significance as India will be hosting the Quad leaders' summit later this year. Quad comprises of India, Australia, Japan and the United States. 

    This would be the US President Joe Biden’s one of the last Presidential meeting abroad as he has declined to contest for the second term. 

    The Quad Leaders' Summit was supposed to take place in January this year but had to postpone as Biden reportedly wasn’t able to make it at that time. 

    According to the White House, this time Biden will attend the Summit which will be held in India. However, the date for the Summit has yet not be decided but it is expected that it would be held well before the United States election. The Presidential election in the United States is slated to take place on November 5. 

    It must be noted that in July, the foreign ministers of Quad nations met in Tokyo, Japan and reaffirmed their commitment, common principles, and capacities to preserve and strengthen the international order for the global good. 

    "We discussed and deliberated on these shared challenges, and present our respective visions for stability and prosperity together with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and our plans for the Quad to provide tangible benefits for the region," a joint statement has said.

    IMD warns of severe weather: Heavy rainfall predicted for MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa

    In November 2017, Australia, India, Japan, and the US gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

