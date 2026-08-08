PM Narendra Modi congratulated IIT Delhi graduates at their 57th convocation. He urged them to thank their teachers, presented medals, and advised them to cherish campus memories as they start a new chapter in their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the students graduating from IIT Delhi, asking them to look back and thank their teachers and support staff as they begin a "new chapter" in life.

Participating in the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi presented the institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals to the meritorious students.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "Many students have received medals for their achievements. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you. However, it would have been even better if there were a few more girls among them. Sorry. Why just one or two? There should have been more. Just as your families are feeling proud today, I, too, am proud of all of you."

Taking a note of anxieties among students as they step out of IIT Delhi to face the world, PM Modi asked them to "live this moment to the fullest." He suggested that they not forget the teachers and the campus life during their journey ahead.

PM Modi said, "Today, all of you and all the students are present in this program. But in some corner of the mind, something else might be going on. Every student will have their own picture of tomorrow in their mind. Many students might be waiting for their first salary, someone might be preparing for a new beginning in a new city, many companions might be dreaming of their new startup, someone might have set the goal of the next competitive exam. Everyone's path is different, everyone's dream is different. But even after all this, there is one feeling that will be the same in all of your minds."

"From orientation to convocation, you must be satisfied with your journey, but also excited about the start of a new chapter. That's why I say, live this moment to the fullest. When, in the future, you have more responsibilities, these memories will take you back to the past. In these emotional moments, whenever life gives you the chance to look back, you will remember this campus life--the friends, teachers, mentors, and support staff who became your family and took on the responsibility of shaping you, as well as this place that gradually became your home--before every success of yours and will thank them. Carry them as an asset; don't forget them. Before you leave, make sure to meet every member here," he added.

PM inaugurates supercomputing facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the 57th Convocation Ceremony. He also inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi.

According to the PMO, the state-of-the-art Param Pragya facility is expected to significantly enhance the institute's capabilities in AI, data science, advanced computing, and interdisciplinary research. (ANI)