Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, at the 57th Convocation of IIT Delhi, lauded PM Modi's vision and the NEP 2020 for transforming India's education into a learner-centric, research-driven, and future-ready system.

Addressing the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has transformed India's education ecosystem into a learner-centric, research-driven and future-ready system, with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the heart of the transformation.

NEP 2020: A Learner-Centric Transformation

Joshi highlighted initiatives including Academic Bank of Credits, multiple entry and multiple exit options, and APAAR, saying they provide greater flexibility to students and contribute to making higher education more learner-centric. "Prime Minister Modi-ji's vision has made our education ecosystem learner-centric, research-driven, and future-ready. At the heart of this transformation, the National Education Policy 2020," Joshi said.

He said the initiatives introduced under the policy were giving students greater flexibility in pursuing higher education. Joshi said Prime Minister Modi had instilled confidence in India's educational institutions and that campuses were capable of producing not only graduates but also innovators, researchers and nation-builders.

He described IIT Delhi as a living example of this transformation and said its growing global recognition reflected not only the institute's excellence but also the rising stature of Indian higher education globally. The Union Minister also highlighted the presence of young students at the convocation, describing it as a reflection of "Bharat's Yuva Shakti".

A Call to Build 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the graduating students, Joshi said they were leaving IIT not merely with a degree but with the responsibility to innovate with purpose, lead with integrity and contribute to the goal of building a Viksit Bharat. "Today, you leave IIT not only with a degree, but with a responsibility to innovate with a purpose, to lead with integrity, and to contribute to making India Viksit Bharat," he said.

Joshi also stressed the importance of ethics and morals alongside excellence and congratulated the graduating students. "Along with excellence, ethics and morals are also important. Once again, I congratulate each one of you," he said.

PM Modi Inaugurates Supercomputer, Honours Students

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi. According to the PMO, the state-of-the-art Param Pragya facility is expected to significantly enhance the institute's capabilities in AI, data science, advanced computing, and interdisciplinary research.

Participating in the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, PM Modi conferred the Institute's most prestigious honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to the meritorious students. (ANI)