The MoD has told a Parliamentary panel it has initiated efforts to join the French-led 6th-gen fighter jet program (FCAS). Separately, France has submitted its proposal for the 114 Rafale jet deal, which involves significant local production.

India Eyes French 6th-Gen Fighter Programme

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed a Parliamentary Standing Committee that it has initiated "concerted" efforts to join the French-led 6th Generation fighter aircraft development programme, known as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS). In the Twenty-Fifth Report of the Standing Committee on Defence (2025-26), tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry outlined its roadmap for securing next-generation aerial combat capabilities. "The Ministry of Defence has initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the 6th Generation Fighter Aircraft Development Programme viz. Future Combat Air System (FCAS) spearheaded by the French Government," the MoD stated in its submission to the panel.

The report, which details "Action Taken" by the government on recommendations regarding Demands for Grants for 2026-27, highlights India's intent to leapfrog from current 4.5 and 5th generation platforms to 6th generation technology.

Update on 114 Rafale Jet Deal

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the 114 Rafale jet deal, France has submitted its detailed technical and commercial proposal to India for the deal, which will include large-scale local manufacturing and production of the multi-role combat aircraft. The Rafale aircraft are likely to become one of the mainstays of the Indian Air Force in future and were chosen in 2012 by the Defence Ministry after a long global competition.

The French officials have submitted their response to the Indian Letter of Request for buying 114 Rafale multirole fighter jets, and it is being studied by the Acquisition Wing of the Defence Ministry and the Indian Air Force, Defence sources told ANI.

The Indian side would be closely analysing the French response to Indian demand for integrating Indian weapons like the variants of the Astra air-to-air missiles and indigenous content in the aircraft under the deal, they said.

The French side has to manufacture 94 out of the 114 aircraft in india with a local industry partner, and this would be done by all the partners of the French Dassault Aviation, including missile manufacturer MBDA, engine maker Safran and Thales.

A significant amount of indigenisation is expected in the deal, which is likely to provide opportunities worth around Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Indian industry players including Tata, Larsen and Toubro and others. (ANI)