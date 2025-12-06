Opposition leaders slammed the government for not being invited to the state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin. UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the government of 'hijacking' the event and showing 'pettiness'.

The opposition continues to take offence to the 'non-invitation' of opposition leaders to the state banquet hosted by the President on Friday night for Russian President Vladimir Putin. UBT Sena RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the chorus with a post addressing the President and alleging that the government had hijacked the state visit of Putin. "Dear @rashtrapatibhvn, Your role in democracy is bipartisan. Your role is to uphold constitutional principles which includes both sides of democracy- the government and its opposition. Unfortunate to see a state banquet to welcome a foreign dignitary was hijacked by the government to keep away leaders of opposition. This doesn't augur well for democracy and only shows the pettiness of the ruling dispensation, don't become another toolkit in their hand to throttle long held customs and traditions,," she posted on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Confirms Non-Invitation of LoPs

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that the Leaders of the Opposition (LoPs) in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, were not invited to the official dinner organised in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a post shared on X, Congress leader said, "There has been speculation whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha have been invited for tonight's official dinner in honour of President Putin. The two LoPs have not been invited."

Pawan Khera Questions Tharoor's Invitation

Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned the decision to invite party MP Shashi Tharoor to the President's banquet. Speaking to ANI, Khera said he was "quite surprised", especially as key Congress leaders were not included in the guest list. "It's quite surprising that an invitation was sent...Jinhone invite kiya unhone kamaal kiya, jinne invitation liya vo bhi kamaal kar rahe hai (Those who sent the invitation have done something remarkable, and those who accepted it are also doing something remarkable)," Khera said.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Khera added, "Everyone's conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren't invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn't be part of it."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges a Pattern of Snubbing Opposition

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre advises foreign dignitaries not to meet the LoP, calling it a violation of long-standing parliamentary tradition and a reflection of the government's "insecurity." "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time," Gandhi said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

"We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Government Sources Refute Claims

Government sources refuted Gandhi's claims, clarifying that it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides whom to meet outside official programmes. (ANI)