Rouse Avenue Court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Advocate Vivek Jain said the court found no evidence from the CBI crossed the charge threshold, noting institutional safeguards in the policy's framing.

Advocate Vivek Jain, counsel for AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday stated that the court, while examining the case, "meticulously went through all evidence produced by CBI and not a shred of allegation can be said to cross the threshold of charge." Speaking to ANI, "The court has said that it meticulously went through all evidence produced by CBI and not a shred of allegation can be said to cross the threshold of charge. The court has discharged them, saying that there is no allegation which can be held to be true in this matter. The court has also said that the framing of the excise policy was done through institutional safeguards, and there cannot be any doubt on the mannerism and the way the policy has been framed."

Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

Breaking down outside the court after the verdict, Kejriwal reiterated that he was totally honest and that the BJP had conspired to put him and Sisodia in jail. " Today, the court has discharged all accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system. Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP and 5 big leaders of the party were put in jail. The sitting CM was dragged out of his house and put in jail. Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have only earned honesty in my life. Today, the court has said that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are honest," he said.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by multiple supplementary chargesheets. The agency has alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a "south lobby" to influence the now-scrapped excise policy in its favour. In total, 23 accused have been chargesheeted, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Goutam, Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey, Butchibabu Gornatla, Rakesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma, Prince Kumar, Chanpreet Singh Rayat, Arvind Kumar Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and P Sarath Chadra Reddy. (ANI)