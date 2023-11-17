Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Purchase of Redmi, Oppo phones linked to KEA Bluetooth scandal; check details

    An investigation into Karnataka Examinations Authority's FDA/SDA recruitment exams reveals 24 Redmi and Oppo phones engaged in illicit Bluetooth activities. Arrests in Yadgiri led to revelations of bribes and manipulation tactics. CID takes over the probe as multiple suspects, including a central figure RD, face accusations of misconduct in exam irregularities involving patronage and clandestine distribution of devices.

    Purchase of Redmi, Oppo phones linked to KEA Bluetooth scandal; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    An investigation into irregularities during the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) FDA/SDA recruitment exams has taken a significant turn as 24 mobile phones from Redmi and Oppo were discovered to be involved in illegal Bluetooth activities. The arrest of Sidram in Yadgiri shed light on the scandal, as he revealed to the police that he received Rs. 2 lakhs from RDP, alongside the procurement of these devices.

    The probe into the matter has now been handed over to the CID following revelations made during the interrogation of the accused by local authorities. The central figure implicated in the PSAI and FDA misconduct is RD of Afjalpura, with Sidram allegedly responsible for enlisting 24 candidates under the patronage of Patil, linked to the scandal. Sidram disclosed that RDP, the individual who acquired 8 Redmi and 16 Oppo phones, had provided him with Rs. 2 lakhs.

    Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra

    According to a credible source, investigations unveiled that these mobile phones and Bluetooth devices were clandestinely distributed in sugarcane fields near Afzalpur to evade detection. The accused employed a tactic of manipulating mobile numbers by rearranging their sequences, a strategy to elude identification if caught with the illegal devices. However, law enforcement officers deciphered this technique, leading to the apprehension of multiple suspects.

    During an inspection on the 28th, illegal Bluetooth devices were detected in five examination centres in Yadagiri, resulting in the arrest and interrogation of 16 individuals. Given the widespread suspicion surrounding these wrongdoings, the government has tasked the CID with conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MP Election 2023: Clashes, stone pelting mar polling in Dimani Assembly constituency; check details AJR

    MP Election 2023: Clashes, stone pelting mar polling in Dimani Assembly constituency; check details

    Karnataka: Two daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Two daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries anr

    Kalamassery blast: Youth succumbs to burn injuries taking the death toll to 6

    Kerala: Fine against Tirur hotel as chicken head found in Biryani rkn

    Kerala: Fine against Tirur hotel as chicken head found in Biryani

    Kerala: Turning point over death of eight-year-old girl due to phone blast; found potassium chlorate in body rkn

    Kerala: Turning point over death of eight-year-old girl due to phone blast; found potassium chlorate in body

    Recent Stories

    MP Election 2023: Clashes, stone pelting mar polling in Dimani Assembly constituency; check details AJR

    MP Election 2023: Clashes, stone pelting mar polling in Dimani Assembly constituency; check details

    Karnataka: Two daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Two daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 6 as youth succumbs to injuries anr

    Kalamassery blast: Youth succumbs to burn injuries taking the death toll to 6

    Kerala: Fine against Tirur hotel as chicken head found in Biryani rkn

    Kerala: Fine against Tirur hotel as chicken head found in Biryani

    Israel Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon