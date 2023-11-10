Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra

    The Kingpin of the KEA scandal in Karnataka, RD Patil has been caught by the police in Maharashtra. He was under hiding from the past 12 days. He had reportedly escaped the police capture from Kalaburgi's Varada apartment, which was recorded in the CCTV.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    The Kingpin of the KEA scandal in Karnataka, RD Patil has been caught by the police in Maharashtra. They are currently bringing him to the state. He had been in hiding from the police over the past 10 days. 

    R.D. Patil, an illegal kingpin, was arrested in Maharashtra after evading authorities for 12 days. He was caught in a police trap in Maharashtra after having escaped from Kalaurgi's Varada apartment.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
