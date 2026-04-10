BJP's Tarun Chugh attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over its reward scheme for catching gangsters. He termed the move a "collapse of law and order" and accused the AAP government of failing to curb organised crime in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over its announcement of public rewards to help authorities catch gangsters, terming it a reflection of a "collapse of law and order" in the state.

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'Shameful Reflection on Law and Order'

Chugh said the move exposed the government's failure to curb gangster activities in Punjab and alleged that the administration had completely failed to stamp out organised crime. "After the complete failure of the Bhagwant Mann government to stamp out gangster culture in Punjab, the state government's announcement for public awards to help catch gangsters is a shameful reflection on the working of the law and order machinery," Chugh said.

He further accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of being soft on criminal networks. "Gangsters are patronised by the AAP government and have always been reluctant to rid the state of gangsters," he said.

'Administrative Breakdown'

Describing the situation as alarming, Chugh said the government's decision to involve citizens through cash rewards highlighted administrative breakdown. "It is a shocking reflection of the collapse of law & order in Punjab," he said.

He also questioned the efficiency of the state's policing and intelligence apparatus, alleging that governance priorities were misplaced. "A government that has to announce cash rewards for citizens to catch gangsters has clearly failed in its primary duty," Chugh said.

Chugh further alleged that the law enforcement machinery in Punjab was not functioning independently. "Instead of ensuring public safety, the entire system appears busy serving political masters," he said.

AAP Leadership Criticised

Targeting the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Chugh said the state had deteriorated under their governance. "Under Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, Punjab has become a flourishing state for gangsters and mafias," he said.

The BJP leader added the people of Punjab were facing insecurity and deserved better governance. "Punjab deserves better than this state of insecurity and helpless governance," he said.