A Punjabi wedding has gone viral after the groom’s family showered the bride with Rs 8.5 crore in cash, turning the celebration into a grand cash party.

A lavish Punjabi wedding has gone viral on social media after a jaw-dropping display allegedly saw the groom’s family shower the bride with an astounding Rs 8.5 crore in cash. The video captures a scene that many viewers have described as surreal. At the heart of the grand venue, the bride stands poised as the groom showers her with thick bundles of currency notes. Within moments, other family members join in, tossing stacks of cash into the air. A dramatic “money rain” engulfs the couple, turning the wedding into what netizens have dubbed a “grand cash party.”

Amid the fluttering currency notes, the clip also captures the groom lovingly holding the bride’s hand as she smiles, seemingly unfazed by the financial downpour around her.

However, as the video went viral, social media users were divided over the opulent display.

One user wrote, “Heights of nonsense.” Another commented, “Money under the feet, hope they learn their lesson.” A third user wrote, “These can be used to feed the poor or Helpless People.…”