A young woman employee thwarted an armed robbery at a money transfer shop in Punjab's Ludhiana, forcing the robber to flee empty-handed after a brief but tense scuffle.

A young woman employee thwarted an armed robbery at a money transfer shop in Punjab's Ludhiana, forcing the robber to flee empty-handed after a brief but tense scuffle. The dramatic incident unfolded in the main market area under the Hambra police post, within the jurisdiction of Ludhiana’s Ladowal police station.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CCTV footage of the incident, now widely circulating on social media, captures the moment a masked man wielding a sharp-edged knife entered the shop while employee Soni Verma was briefly occupied on her phone. The robber allegedly threatened her, brandished the knife, and ordered her to stuff all the cash into a black bag he carried.

The moment the robber attempted to access the cash drawer, Soni sprang into action. She reportedly grabbed the attacker by the head, triggering a brief but intense struggle that lasted nearly five to seven seconds. Startled, the robber lost his composure, broke free, and bolted from the shop in panic, leaving his knife behind as he fled.

The footage further shows Soni chasing the fleeing suspect out of the shop while raising an alarm, though the accused ultimately managed to escape.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect using CCTV evidence. Officials from the Ladowal police said the woman’s courageous intervention prevented what could have been a major robbery.

Scroll to load tweet…