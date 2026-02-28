A fire broke out in Mainpuri, UP, affecting an e-rickshaw agency, a Chinese warehouse, and a clinic on Saturday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

No Casualties Reported

Fire officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "It is difficult to determine the cause of the fire. Information about the incident was received at around 6:40 a.m., and three fire trucks rushed to the site. The fire had broken out in the lower ground, which comprises three sections: one clinic, another housing an e-rickshaw agency, and the third a warehouse." He further added, "Fortunately, there has been no loss of life in this incident..." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)