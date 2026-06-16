Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini stated that Punjab's people desire a 'double-engine government' under PM Modi's leadership. He also attended the NCR Planning Board meeting, where decisions on the NCR area and a new regional plan were discussed.

'People of Punjab want double-engine govt': Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that people of Punjab want to bring a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing a press conference, CM Saini highlighted that the benefits of the welfare schemes of the Central government are reaching out to the people "The people of Punjab are seeing that many schemes are underway in Haryana under PM Modi's leadership. Direct benefits are being received under the double-engine government. The people of Punjab want to bring a double-engine government under Modi's leadership, and they have made up their minds. This time, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the lotus flower will bloom in Punjab as well," he said.

Key Decisions Taken at NCR Planning Board Meeting

Separately, the Chief Minister also spoke at the 42nd meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board, stating that key decisions were taken regarding regional development.

"The 42nd meeting of the NCR Planning Board took place today. Several issues were discussed. Firstly, it was decided that there would be no changes to the NCR area. This decision was made. The 2041 regional plan for the NCR region was also discussed in today's meeting. A sub-committee was formed to finalise it. This sub-committee will deliberate on suggestions from central and state officials and all states and submit its report by August 15th.

He added, "Another topic, the next NCR Planning Board meeting, will be held around December. Similarly, proposals have been sought from states for the development of four new greenfield cities, Namo Cities, along with the RRTS. Proposals have been sought from states for this purpose..."

Further, in a post on X, CM Saini said, the NCR meeting discussed coordination, connectivity and regional development acceleration.

नई दिल्ली में माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @mlkhattar जी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र योजना बोर्ड (NCRPB) की 42वीं बैठक में सम्मिलित हुआ। आज की इस महत्वपूर्ण बैठक में विभिन्न राज्यों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ हरियाणा, दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान के बीच… pic.twitter.com/kdrq1nCiog — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) June 16, 2026

"Participated in the 42nd meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), held under the chairmanship of the Honorable Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar Ji in New Delhi. In today's important meeting, a positive and detailed discussion took place with representatives from various states on establishing better coordination between Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, strengthening regional connectivity, accelerating development works, and various other important matters related to the NCR," he wrote on X. (ANI)