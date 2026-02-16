Bathinda Police arrested two drug traffickers, Jagsir Singh Seera and Mahendra Singh, and recovered 6.5 kg of opium smuggled from Rajasthan. One of the accused is a repeat offender who was out on bail. The police have obtained a 3-day remand.

Bathinda Police arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6.5 kilograms of opium smuggled from Rajasthan, officials said.

Details of the Bathinda Arrest

Speaking to ANI, SP City Narinder Singh said, "Bathinda Police achieved success in the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug campaign. A checkpoint was set in front of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, where we intercepted two individuals travelling in a Swift car. During the search, 4 kilograms of opium were recovered from them. We registered Case No 39 at Canal Colony Police Station. The two individuals involved in this case, Jagsir Singh Seera and Mahendra Singh, were arrested, and 4 kg of opium were recovered. Later on, an additional 2.5 kg of opium was also recovered on the basis of information given by Jagsir. We have produced them in court and obtained a 3-day police remand. During this remand, we expect more big revelations from them, and we are continuing our interrogation."

He added, "During the investigation, they revealed that they had brought the opium from Rajasthan, and used to supply it in Bathinda and many districts around it. Six cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Jagsir Singh Seera. He is serving a 10-year sentence in two cases involving commercial charges. He was released on bail in September 2024. After his release, he resumed drug trafficking."

New Anti-Gangster Task Force to be Established

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced the establishment of a dedicated State Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Police Station in Rajpura of Patiala district. The specialised unit will have jurisdiction across Punjab and is aimed at intensifying the crackdown on gangster activities statewide.

Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling Network

In a separate development, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narco-smuggling network and apprehended two operatives along with Rs 21,800 in drug money, a police officer said.

Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border narco-smuggling network, apprehends two operatives and recovers a consignment of 7 Kg 630 grams Heroin, along with Rs 21,800 drug money."

He added, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based handler through virtual numbers, facilitating cross-border heroin consignments and directing pickup locations and further supply chains."