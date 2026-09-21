Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan will visit Pookkottumpadam in Malappuram district, where five people died in rain-related incidents. The visit comes as the Southwest monsoon remains active over the state, causing heavy rainfall in several districts.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday is set to visit TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam of Malappuram district, where five people have died in rain-related incidents. The Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the district around 2:30 PM and will pay his last respects to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Widespread Rainfall Recorded Across Kerala

The Southwest monsoon has been active over the State, with rainfall triggering in most places in Keralam and Lakshadweep. In Idukki district, Udumbannoor AWS recorded 13 cm of rainfall. Peerumedu received 11 cm. Both Idukki main station and Vattavada AWS recorded 5 cm each, while Sengulam Dam AWS got 4 cm. Places like Thodupuzha, Vellathooval AWS, and Anayirankal Dam AWS got 3 cm each. Munnar and Kundala Dam AWS recorded 2 cm each, and Myladumpara recorded 1 cm.

In Malappuram district, Angadipuram recorded 11 cm of heavy rain. Nilambur AWS received 5 cm. Manjeri and Nilambur main station recorded 3 cm each, while Karipur Airport recorded 1 cm.

In Thrissur district, Athirappalli AWS received 11 cm of heavy rainfall. Kunnamkulam, Irinjalakuda, and Lower Sholayar AWS recorded 4 cm each, while Vadakkancherry got 3 cm. Vellanikkara, Chalakkudy, Munakkal AWS, and Peechi AWS received 2 cm each.

In Palakkad district, Mannarkkad AWS recorded 7 cm of rainfall. Palakkad main station and Mannarkkad main station got 6 cm each. Pattambi and Malampuzha Dam AWS received 5 cm each. Thrithala recorded 3 cm, while Parambikulam and Mangalam Dam AWS recorded 1 cm each.

In Kozhikode district, Kunnamangalam AWS recorded 7 cm of rain. Urumi AWS received 3 cm. Kozhikode main station got 2 cm, while Vadakara AWS and Vilangad AWS recorded 1 cm each.

In Ernakulam district, C.I.A.L. Kochi recorded 6 cm of rainfall. Aluva main station and Aluva AWS received 5 cm each. Perumbavur, Kalamassery AWS, and Odakali AWS got 3 cm each, while Choondy AWS recorded 1 cm.

In Pathanamthitta district, Konni main station and Ulanad AWS recorded 5 cm each. Laha AWS got 4 cm, and Venkurinji AWS received 3 cm. Kunnathanam AWS got 2 cm, while Kurudamannil and Konni ARG recorded 1 cm each.

In Kannur district, AMS Kannur recorded 5 cm of rainfall. Kannur main station, Thalassery, Pinarayi AWS, Cheruvanchery AWS, and Chemberi AWS received 2 cm each, while Ayyankunnu AWS got 1 cm.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, Palode AWS and Pirappancode AWS recorded 4 cm each. Thattathumala AWS got 3 cm, and Thiruvananthapuram Airport received 2 cm. Thiruvananthapuram city and Airport Chacka ARG recorded 1 cm each.

In Kollam district, Punalur and Kollam main station recorded 3 cm of rainfall each. Paripalli AWS got 1 cm.

In Alappuzha district, Mavelikkara, Mancompu, and Nooranad AWS recorded 2 cm of rainfall each. Haripad received 1 cm.

In Kottayam district, Kanjirappally recorded 2 cm of rain, while Kottayam main station received 1 cm.

Muliyar AWS in Kasargod district recorded 2 cm of rainfall.

Rainfall in Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep Union Territory, Minicoy island recorded 5 cm (48.9 mm) of rain. Other islands recorded lighter amounts: Kiltan (21.2 mm), Androth (20.0 mm), Agathi (1 cm / 13.4 mm), Kavaratti (10.6 mm), Kalpeni (2.4 mm), and Amini (0.5 mm), according to the data shared by Lakshadweep Disaster Management Authority (LDMA). (ANI)