The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is conducting the Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery draw on November 24, 2026, offering a massive Rs 21 lakh first prize. Participants can check the official result PDF on the state lottery portal to see if their ticket numbers match the winning sequence.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will conduct the weekly draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery today, November 24, 2026. Scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM at the department’s Camp Office in Ludhiana, the Tuesday weekly draw offers ticket holders a chance to win a first prize of Rs 21 lakh.

Issued across four series—A, B, C, and D—with five-digit ticket numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999, the Rs 50 ticket scheme covers 4 lakh total tickets. Official winning numbers will be updated below as soon as the evening result gazette is published on the state lottery portal.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How to Check & Download Today’s Official Result PDF?

Participants are advised to verify their numbers strictly against the official Punjab Government Gazette once the evening draw concludes:

Visit the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries official website at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Tuesday Weekly Lottery (24-11-2026) and download the official PDF file.

Match both your ticket series alphabet and five-digit serial number carefully.

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