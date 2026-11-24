The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has mandated that local authorities strictly follow Supreme Court directives regarding the Karthigai Deepam festival at Thiruparankundram hill, ensuring the ritual proceeds under established safeguards.

Madurai Bench Orders Compliance with SC Ruling on Karthigai Deepam

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 24 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed all authorities concerned, including the District Collector, the Police Commissioner, and temple management, to strictly comply with the Supreme Court’s order regarding the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Thiruparankundram hill. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has passed a 'John Doe' order restraining members of the public from openly advocating defiance of the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Thiruparankundram hill.

In a significant relief to local agitators, the court also directed the immediate release of all individuals who were unlawfully detained under the prohibitory orders imposed in Thiruparankundram. Earlier today, before the judgement, lawyers representing the petitioners made an urgent mention before Justice GR Swaminathan at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking directions to ensure that the Karthigai Deepam is lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in accordance with the Supreme Court's order. Advocates Manoj Kumar, a resident of Thiruparankundram, Malai Raja and Jaswanth, appearing for the petitioners, brought the matter to the court's attention.

The petitioners contended that the prohibitory order imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS by the Madurai District Collector was illegal and in violation of the Supreme Court's directions. They sought the immediate quashing of the order. They also sought directions to the Union Government to provide necessary assistance and logistical support through the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to facilitate the implementation of the Supreme Court's November 20 order, ensuring that the Karthigai Deepam is lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill on Tuesday. The petitioners alleged that the Madurai district administration had taken steps to obstruct the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, particularly by imposing prohibitory orders across the district on Monday night. They urged the High Court to issue appropriate directions to the Union Government to ensure that the Tamil Nadu government complies with and implements the Supreme Court's order.

Meanwhile, the Maha Deepam will be lit atop the Annamalai Hills in Tiruvannamalai today as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival. Thousands of devotees gathered across the town and along the Girivalam path to witness the sacred flame. Earlier on Friday, November 29, the apex court permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in a temporary arrangement, subject to safeguards prescribed by the court. The one-time permission for lighting the lamp on November 24 has been granted only because the larger legal dispute remains pending and requires adjudication. The court expressly left all questions arising in the proceedings open for consideration by it. The Court has directed that the ritual be performed by a restricted team organised by the temple administration. The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The Collector will also supervise the arrangements. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking to review a one-time interim arrangement for lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. (ANI)