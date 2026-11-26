Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized on Constitution Day that the state's recent legislative measures, such as the Uniform Civil Code and anti-rioting laws, are fully aligned with the Constitution of India and the rule of law.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said several laws introduced in the state, including the Uniform Civil Code and legislation to curb examination malpractice, were framed within the provisions of the Constitution. Extending his greetings on Constitution Day, Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was enacting new laws and implementing systems in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law. "I would like to extend my greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Constitution Day. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is enacting new laws and implementing new systems in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law. We are ensuring that the Constitution is truly upheld and respected,” he said.

Listing various laws and measures introduced in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister mentioned the Uniform Civil Code, legislation to curb examination malpractice, laws to prevent rioting and measures against forced religious conversion. “We are ensuring that the Constitution is truly upheld and respected. In the state of Uttarakhand, we have introduced several laws—all of which are provided for under the Constitution of India—such as the Uniform Civil Code, legislation to curb examination malpractice, laws to prevent rioting, measures against forced religious conversion,” he said. He also referred to the establishment of an authority for minority education in place of the Madrasa Board, the implementation of a strict land law and action against illegal encroachment, stating that all these measures were addressed within the framework of the country’s laws and Constitution. “The establishment of an authority for minority education (replacing the Madrasa Board), the implementation of a strict land law, and action against illegal encroachment—all of which are addressed within the framework of our laws and the Constitution," Dhami added.

Dhami participated in the ‘Manthan’ event organised by the Prosecution Department on Constitution Day at Police Lines in Dehradun. He also flagged off the Vidhi Rath. (ANI)