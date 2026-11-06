A scheduled wedding in Punjab's Faridkot district was abruptly cancelled after the groom's family demanded Rs 10 lakh and gold just before the ceremony. The bride's father has filed a police complaint against six individuals, including the groom and his parents. Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

A wedding in Punjab’s Faridkot district was called off after the groom’s family allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and four tolas of gold from the bride’s family shortly before the ceremony. The groom declined to bring the wedding procession after the bride's family stated it was unable to fulfilll the request.

The wedding was scheduled for November 4.The bride's family had finished getting ready, sent out invitations, and welcomed family members to the wedding. However, according to an NDTV story, the groom's side abruptly withdrew.

After that, the father of the bride went to the police and lodged a complaint against the groom and his family.

The union with Amanjot Singh, the son of Shamsher Singh, who works at Gurdwara Narayansar in the Kapurthala district's Jatike Sangojla hamlet, was organized. The groom's family hails from the Ferozepur district's Wahke hamlet.

Jagjit Singh and his wife Sukhjit Kaur, who lived in Shakoor village in Ferozepur, had introduced the families. The wedding was scheduled for November 4 after the engagement ceremony took place on February 1 at the Maharaja Dhaba in Pakka village.

Amanjot Singh, his parents Shamsher Singh and Sukhjit Kaur, his sister Manjot Kaur, and two additional individuals named Jagseer Singh and Sukhjit Kaur who assisted in setting up the marriage are among the six individuals against whom Faridkot Police have filed a complaint.

The case was filed following an investigation into the complaint, according to investigating officer ASI Raj Singh. To apprehend the suspects, police teams are conducting raids at several places. Further investigation is underway.