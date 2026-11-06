Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, and Piyush Goyal extended warm Dhanteras greetings, wishing for public well-being. Meanwhile, devotees gathered at Hyderabad’s Sri Bhagyalaxmi Mata Temple for special prayers to mark the festival.

Union Ministers Extend Dhanteras Greetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended Dhanteras greetings to the people, wishing that the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi bring good health, happiness, peace and prosperity into everyone's lives. In a post on X, Singh said, "Heartfelt wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the boundless grace of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi bring good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's life, and may it usher in well-being and good fortune." "It is my sincere wish that this sacred festival illuminates everyone's life with new energy and positivity," he added.

धनतेरस के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान श्री धन्वंतरि एवं माँ लक्ष्मी की असीम कृपा से सभी के जीवन में आरोग्य, सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का वास हो तथा खुशहाली और सौभाग्य का आगमन हो। यह पावन पर्व सभी के जीवन को नवीन ऊर्जा और सकारात्मकता से आलोकित करे, ऐसी मेरी मंगलकामना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 6, 2026

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended his greetings on the occasion, highlighting the significance of the festival, which symbolises prosperity, good health and well-being. In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. Symbolizing prosperity, good health, and well-being, this festival offers us an opportunity to worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari. I pray to the Almighty that this auspicious occasion brings happiness, peace, excellent health, and prosperity into all our lives."

धनतेरस के पावन पर्व की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। सुख-समृद्धि, आरोग्य और खुशहाली का प्रतीक यह पर्व हमें माँ लक्ष्मी, भगवान कुबेर एवं भगवान धन्वंतरि की आराधना का अवसर प्रदान करता है। ईश्वर से कामना है कि यह शुभ अवसर हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि लेकर आए। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wished people on Dhanteras, expressing hope that the festival brings good health and prosperity to every household. "Heartfelt wishes to all my fellow countrymen on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. By the grace of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi, may good health and prosperity dwell in everyone's life, and may the lamps of happiness be lit in every home," Goyal said.

Dhanteras Observances in Telangana

Furthermore, in Telangana, a special puja was organised at the Sri Bhagyalaxmi Mata Temple near Hyderabad's Charminar area on the occasion of Dhanteras. After offering prayers at the temple, BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy said he had the opportunity to seek the blessings of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of people.

"Today, I had the opportunity to seek the blessings of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi. Diwali is just two days away. Thousands and lakhs of devotees visit the temple over these three days to seek the blessings of the Goddess. May everyone remain happy. May Hyderabad, Telangana, and the entire country remain happy and prosperous," he said. (ANI)

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