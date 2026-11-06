The Indian Navy officially accepted the delivery of the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft 'Amini' at Kattupalli, reinforcing national underwater defense capabilities and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Indian Navy Strengthens Underwater Defence with Amini

Anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft Amini, indigenously designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. "Defenders of the Deep - ‘Amini’, the latest indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) built by @OfficialGRSE was delivered to the #IndianNavy on 05 Nov 26 at Kattupalli," said Indian Navy.

Named after Amini Island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Amini, a Petya III-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette decommissioned in 2002, thereby continuing the naval tradition of perpetuating distinguished legacy names. "Named after Amini Island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, this ship is the reincarnation of the erstwhile #INSAmini, a Petya III Class Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette decommissioned in 2002, thereby continuing the naval tradition of perpetuating distinguished legacy names," mentioned the Indian Navy.

Advanced Capabilities and Indigenous Milestone

According to the Indian Navy, the ship is equipped with state-of-the-art Lightweight Torpedoes, Indigenous Rocket Launchers and Sonars, making it a potent platform with underwater defence capabilities. With over 80% Indigenous Content, the delivery of Amini marks another milestone in the Indian Navy’s pursuit of indigenous shipbuilding, in line with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As per the Indian Navy, the ship stands as a testament to the growing strength of the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduces dependency on imports. "With over 80% Indigenous Content, the ship strengthens our domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and reaffirms the nation’s commitment to #AatmanirbharBharat," added the Indian Navy.

New Corvette Construction Contracts

Earlier, on November 2, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy. The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi.

Under the agreement, GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will build the remaining three. The project marks an important step in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, as the vessels will be designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process. The Ministry of Defence said the project would strengthen India's domestic shipbuilding ecosystem by bringing together defence public sector companies, private shipyards and Indian industrial partners, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

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