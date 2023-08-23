Punjab schools to remain shut until August 26 amidst heavy rainfall; check details

Amidst heavy and incessant rainfall, all schools across Punjab have been instructed to remain closed until Saturday, August 26. The decision to shut down educational institutions was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday due to the prevailing flood-like conditions in the state. The heavy downpours have caused widespread flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and on roads.

Education Minister Bains took to Twitter to convey the decision, stating, "As per the instructions of the Honourable Chief Minister Punjab, Bhagwant Mann ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the Punjab government has ordered closure of all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons." The closure of schools will be effective immediately, starting from August 23, 2023, and continuing until August 26, 2023.

The state of Punjab has been grappling with heavy rainfall for the past week, leading to overflowing rivers and waterlogging. The release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams has exacerbated the situation, particularly in districts like Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Ferozepur. The water levels in the Bhakra and Pong dams have risen to 1,677 feet and 1,398 feet, respectively, according to BBMB secretary Satish Singla. Consequently, the Beas and Sutlej rivers have witnessed a surge in water levels, causing flooding in low-lying areas adjacent to these rivers.

Reports indicate that over 3,000 people have been either evacuated or relocated due to the inundation caused by the release of water from the dams. The districts of Chandigarh, Mohali in Punjab, and Panchkula in Haryana have also experienced heavy rains, adding to the challenges posed by the torrential downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted further heavy rains in the state in the coming days, which could potentially worsen the flooding situation. The closure of schools aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during these challenging weather conditions. The Punjab government's proactive approach in responding to the weather crisis is a reflection of its commitment to safeguarding the citizens and minimizing the impact of natural calamities.