PWC District Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa allegedly died by suicide in Amritsar after facing 'harassment' from Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar over a tender dispute. An FIR was filed, and Bhullar has since resigned from the Punjab cabinet.

District President of the Federation of Arhtiya Association in Tarn Taran, Kulbir Singh Kasel, on Monday, alleged that Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) District Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa took his life after facing "extreme verbal abuse and harassment" over a warehouse tender dispute, stating the official consumed Celphos following the incident.

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Speaking to ANI, Kasel said, "This is a video of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa that is currently going viral, showing him after he consumed Celphos (aluminium phosphide). He served as the District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar and previously held additional charge in Tarn Taran. A few days ago, tenders were issued for warehouses (godowns). It is alleged that District Official Laljit Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh, was a bidder, but the contract was awarded to another party. Consequently, Laljit Singh Bhullar reportedly summoned District Manager Randhawa to his home, where he subjected him to extreme verbal abuse and harassment, accusing him of taking bribes from the other party."

He also said that he consumed Celphos and ended his life due to being unable to handle the humiliation. "Humiliated and unable to bear the disgrace, he consumed Celphos and tragically ended his life...We are currently at Randhawa's residence. His family have stated they will not allow a post-mortem examination or perform the final rites until the police arrest those responsible," Kasel added.

Family Demands Justice

Family members have refused post-mortem and last rites, demanding immediate arrest of those they hold responsible. Deceased Gagandeep Singh Randhawa's daughter, Harsirat Kaur, while speaking to ANI, said," He was being tortured for more than a week. Arrest him (the guilty) immediately. This is a non-bailable offence."

Randhawa's wife, Upinder Kaur, is demanding justice and appealing for support from Jathebandis. "I appeal to all Jathebandis to support us," said Kaur.

FIR Lodged Against Minister, Father, and PA

Meanwhile, the FIR, lodged at Ranjit Avenue Police Station on the complaint of the deceased's wife Upinder Kaur, also names Bhullar's father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh as accused. According to the FIR, "In connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the District Manager of the Punjab Warehouse Corporation in Amritsar, the police have registered an FIR at the Ranjit Avenue Police Station. This FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife, Upinder Kaur. In this matter, the police have named Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh (alias Bagga), as accused."

Union Stages Protest

The Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Union also staged a sit-in protest, demanding justice in the PWC Officer Randhawa's suicide case.

Minister Resigns Amidst Political Uproar

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Mann accepted Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide. (ANI)