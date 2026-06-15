WB CM Suvendu Adhikari met with 2025 batch IAS probationers, advising citizen-centric work. He also engaged with a Singapore-based firm for growth and announced a major delimitation process for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Signalling a renewed focus on the state's administrative future, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met with 12 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) probationers of the 2025 batch on Monday. The young officers, currently undergoing training at the Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute (NSATI), are set to embark on a crucial one-year district training program aimed at providing them with firsthand exposure to the state's grassroots realities. During the interaction, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of citizen-centric governance.

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Taking to social media platform X, Adhikari said, "Today I met 12 bright & young IAS Probationers of the 2025 West Bengal Cadre. These young Officers are currently undergoing their training at the Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute (NSATI), after which they will head out for their crucial 1-year District Training to understand the grassroots reality of our state. During our interaction, I was deeply heartened by their immense enthusiasm, energy and unyielding vigour to serve the people of West Bengal. I encouraged them to always keep the welfare of the common citizen at the center of their Administrative decisions and to work with absolute integrity, empathy and dedication."

Expressing confidence in the next generation of leadership, he added, "The future of West Bengal's administration is in capable hands. My best wishes to all of them as they embark on this noble journey of Public Service."

Fostering Strategic Collaborations

In addition to this administrative engagement, Adhikari also met with Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of Universal Success Enterprises Limited--a Singapore-headquartered multinational company--who paid a courtesy visit to Nabanna today. "Looking forward to fostering impactful collaborations like this for exploring potential avenues of growth and strategic development that can create opportunities and build a brighter future for the people of West Bengal," the Chief Minister noted on X.

KMC Overhaul Through Delimitation

Beyond the focus on long-term bureaucratic capacity building, the administration is simultaneously moving to address immediate structural inefficiencies within the state's urban bodies. Earlier in the day, Adhikari announced a major move to overhaul the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) through a comprehensive delimitation process. Citing massive disparities in ward demographics, the Chief Minister underscored that the current structure--where some wards hold over 50,000 voters while others maintain as few as 8,000--is unsustainable for effective urban governance.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said, "During the election campaign, I went from door to door. I saw the ward composition: 40,000-50,000 votes in one ward, while 8,000-12,000 votes in the other, 15-18 booths in one ward, while 50 booths in the other. So, delimitation of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is required," Adhikari stated.

The Chief Minister clarified the procedural path forward, noting that while his government's Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) will submit the necessary recommendations, the final delimitation process rests with the State Election Commission. "The State Govt's Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs will recommend the delimitation... But the delimitation will be done by the State Election Commission. Proposal sent by the state govt through UDMA Dept and the delimitation process will be started by the state election commission through the system," he added. (ANI)