Latha Rajinikanth stressed community participation via the Makkal Medai platform for child welfare. She described it as a people's movement and called for collective responsibility to create a safer environment for children and women.

Film producer and wife of superstar Rajinikanth, Latha Rajinikanth, on Monday stressed the importance of community participation through the Makkal Medai Citizens' Platform, saying that collective efforts were essential to ensure the welfare and safety of children and society at large.

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What is Makkal Medai?

Speaking about Makkal Medai, Latha Rajinikanth described it as a people's movement aimed at improving the well-being of communities. "It is a people's movement, also known as the Citizens' Platform. It represents a coming together of individuals for the welfare of a locality, a community, a society, and ultimately, the state and the country. We believe that people engaging together is absolutely vital for collective welfare," she said.

'Focus on the welfare of children'

Emphasising the need for greater care towards children, she said that communities must take responsibility for ensuring their well-being, regardless of where they live. "When we see children left unattended in isolated areas, it highlights our need for a lot of care and concern within local communities. We must focus on the welfare of children, whether they are in a city, a town, a village, or a very remote area. Furthermore, we must look after the overall well-being of the local community--their quality of life, their necessities, and their accessibility to available resources," she added.

'I have no peace of mind': Latha Rajinikanth on Tiruvallur incident

Reacting to the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old child in Tiruvallur, Latha Rajinikanth expressed anguish over the incident and called for collective responsibility in creating a safer environment for children. "It has hurt me. I cannot sleep, and I have no peace of mind. My thoughts are always with the children. I keep thinking about what that child must have gone through," she said.

She stressed that ensuring children's safety extends beyond immediate protection and requires building a supportive social environment. "When you work for children, your responsibility is not only about ensuring their immediate safety; it is also about addressing the entire environment and society in which they live. So, we as adults become heavily responsible for the kind of society we are building around them. A child trusts you completely," she said.

'A single person cannot achieve this alone'

Highlighting the role of Makkal Medai in fostering community participation, Latha Rajinikanth said that creating safer public spaces for children and women required collective action. "Why do we need Makkal Medai? Because everywhere we look, we want a healthy atmosphere. We want play parks, we want playgrounds, and we want children and women to be able to walk safely. A single person cannot achieve this alone. The entire community has to come together, and that is exactly what ancient India used to do," she added. (ANI)