Punjab's AGTF and Hoshiarpur Police arrested two members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, Swinder Singh and Sukhman. Sophisticated firearms, including Glock pistols, were recovered. The duo is linked to a firing incident and a foreign handler.

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with #Hoshiarpur Police, arrests two active members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang -- Swinder Singh @ Bodhi and Sukhman @ Jashan -- both residents of Kalanaur, #Gurdaspur, and recovers sophisticated weapons from their possession."Preliminary investigations indicate that the duo was operating under the guidance of a foreign handler named Amrit Dalam. They are allegedly involved in a firing incident at a medical shop in Wadala Bangar, Kalanaur, targeting Dr. Hari Singh.An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act at PS Dasuya, Hoshiarpur in the matter."Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo was acting on the directions of their foreign-handler Amrit Dalam and are wanted in a firing incident at a medical shop in Wadala Bangar, Kalanaur targeting Dr. Hari Singh. Recovery: 2 Glock Pistols, 1 Zegana Pistol, 1 PX30 Pistol and 1 Motorcycle," the social media post reads."FIR has been registered under Arms Act at PS Dasuya, #Hoshiarpur. Further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling gangster networks operating across #Punjab," the DGP posted on X.Further investigations are underway. Earlier Arrests Linked to Extortion Attempts Earlier on November 1, Punjab Police arrested two people in connection with two recent firing incidents in Gurdaspur that were linked to extortion attempts. DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that the preliminary investigation revealed the arrested accused were being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal, also known as Gullu, who are associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)