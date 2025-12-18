The CWC is set to meet on Dec 27 to discuss the political situation. Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders, protested in Parliament against the renaming of MNREGA, holding posters against the 'disrespect of Mahatma Gandhi'.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on December 27 with a focus on assessing the current political situation, party sources said.

Opposition Protests MNREGA Renaming

Earlier today, Congress leaders and several Opposition MPs held a protest from the Gandhi statue to the Makkar Dawar in the Parliament premises over the renaming of the MNREGA to the VB G RAM G. The MPs conducted a march holding posters bearing the slogan "Will not tolerate the disrespect of Mahatma Gandhi" (Mahatma Gandhi ka apman nahi sahenge nahi sahenge).

Opposition MPs also raised the issue of atrocities against minorities and protested on the Parliament premises.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha saw a nearly 14-hour debate over the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G (Gramin Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission) Amendment Bill, with the opposition demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to the Standing Committee, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly defended the Bill, terming it a decisive step towards achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Several Congress MPs strongly objected to the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and changes in the funding pattern.

Lok Sabha Session Agenda

Meanwhile, the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha discusses a range of legislative, policy, and committee matters, with a special focus on air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) under Rule 193.MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Bansuri Swaraj will raise concerns over the deteriorating air pollution and its impact on public health in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The House began proceedings with obituary references to the passing of former MPs Darur Pullaiah, Prof. Mahadeorao Shiwankar, Kusuma Krishna Murthy, and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Following this, members will submit questions scheduled for discussion, and relevant ministers will provide answers. (ANI)