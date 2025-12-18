Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, the artist behind the Statue of Unity, passed away at 100. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences, hailing his monumental contributions to Indian art and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences over the passing of renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, the creative force behind India's iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar passed away at his Noida residence on Thursday. He was 100 years old and had been suffering from age-related illnesses, according to Noida Police.

Leaders Express Grief

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. His works will always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective… pic.twitter.com/xF9tNkCsp5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2025

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. His works will always be admired as powerful expressions of India's history, culture and collective spirit. He has immortalised national pride for generations to come. His works will keep inspiring artists and citizens alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. Om Shanti."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief on X: "The demise of the great sculptor, the artisan of the world's tallest statue 'Statue of Unity', 'Padma Bhushan' Shri Ram V. Sutar Ji, is extremely sorrowful and an irreplaceable loss to the art world. A humble tribute to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul attains eternal peace and grants strength to the grieving family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

A Master Sculptor's Legacy

Sutar is famous for designing the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue that stands 182 metres.

Ram V. Sutar was gold medalist from J.J. School of Art, Bombay. Celebrated for his mastery of bronze and realistic sculptures, Sutar is recognised globally for his work.

His bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed in over 450 cities worldwide. Sutar's creations have garnered international acclaim, drawing artists to his studio. He's often compared to masters like Rodin and Michelangelo.

The 522-foot Statue of Unity honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sutar was also involved in other notable projects, including the 600-foot Lord Ram Statue in Ayodhya and the 400-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Mumbai. (ANI)