Punjab has emerged as a top state in school education, outperforming Kerala on key foundational learning indicators in the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026. The success is credited to systemic reforms and improved infrastructure.

Punjab has emerged as one of the country's top-performing states in school education, with the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 placing the state ahead of Keralam on several key foundational learning indicators.

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Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains termed the development as the beginning of "Punjab's Era" in education, crediting the transformation to systemic reforms, improved infrastructure and the dedication of teachers, students and parents. He said the success was the result of consistent policy implementation and collective efforts to strengthen government schools across the state.

Key Findings from NITI Aayog Report

According to the report, Punjab recorded 82 per cent proficiency in language and 78 per cent in mathematics among Class 3 students, surpassing Kerala's 75 per cent and 70 per cent respectively. In Class 9 mathematics, Punjab secured 52 per cent compared to Kerala's 45 per cent.

Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Boost

The minister stated that the post-pandemic recovery initiatives launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, including Mission Samarth and the Schools of Eminence programme, have produced significant improvements in learning outcomes and school infrastructure. He further claimed that 99.9 per cent of government schools in Punjab now have electricity, while 99 per cent are equipped with functional computers. More than 80 per cent of schools have smart classrooms, and over 90 per cent of Class 10 students are now transitioning to Class 11, reflecting a sharp decline in dropout rates. The student-teacher ratio in the state has also improved to 22:1.

Broader Impact and Student Achievements

Citing the findings of the report, Harjot Singh Bains said NITI Aayog had specifically appreciated Punjab for reducing the urban-rural divide in education and ensuring equal learning opportunities for village students and girls. He added that the adoption of global best practices has led to improved competitive exam performance among government school students.

The minister revealed that 786 students from government schools have cleared JEE Main, while 1,284 students have qualified for NEET so far. He also noted that Punjab has established 118 Schools of Eminence, recruited 13,000 teachers and staff members, and launched the English Edge Programme benefiting nearly three lakh students.

Harjot Singh Bains said teacher training programmes conducted in Finland and Singapore have played an important role in improving classroom teaching standards.

He added that the NITI Aayog report validates the transformation already visible on the ground, with government school students in Punjab now emerging as leaders in educational performance across the country. (ANI)