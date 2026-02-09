Punjab Police launched 'Operation Prahaar-2', a 72-hour crackdown on criminals, arresting over 1,200 individuals on the first day. The operation involved 2,760 raids by 12,000 personnel. Separately, 72 drug smugglers were also arrested.

Statewide Crackdown 'Operation Prahaar-2'

Punjab Police on Monday arrested more than 1,200 individuals on the first day of 'Operation Prahaar-2', a 72-hour statewide crackdown launched under the ongoing 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign aimed at making Punjab a gangster-free state. As per official information, police teams conducted 2,760 raids at locations linked to wanted criminals across the state.

The operation was launched on Sunday by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, following directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with senior officers from Police Headquarters personally supervising operations in various districts. Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that more than 2,000 police teams, comprising around 12,000 personnel, were deployed during the coordinated action.

On Day One, 1,895 individuals were rounded up, of whom 1,250 were formally arrested, including 40 proclaimed offenders, and 298 preventive detentions were made. Additionally, 666 persons were questioned and released after verification.

Punjab Police has also urged the public to actively participate in the campaign by sharing information related to gangsters and criminal activities. Citizens can anonymously report tips through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946, officials said.

Parallel Anti-Drug Drive Continues

Meanwhile, continuing its parallel anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' for the 345th consecutive day, Punjab Police arrested 72 drug smugglers on Monday. The police recovered 26.4 kg of heroin, 772 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and Rs 12.17 lakh in drug money from their possession.

With the latest arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended under the campaign has reached 48,331 in 345 days. As part of its de-addiction initiative, police teams also persuaded 21 individuals to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment on Monday. (ANI)