Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned after a warehouse manager committed suicide, alleging pressure from the minister. BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan slammed the AAP government, while CM Bhagwant Mann accepted the resignation and ordered an inquiry.

BJP Slams AAP Government Over Official's Suicide

BJP leader Dr Guru Prakash Paswan on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab following the resignation of Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, stating that the state administration should feel "ashamed" over the tragic death of a government official. Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "The Punjab Government should feel ashamed that a District Manager of a warehouse died by suicide after saying in a video that he was taking this step due to pressure from the Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar...The people of Punjab have made up their mind to remove the AAP from power..."

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CM Accepts Resignation, Orders Inquiry

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accepted state Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving a man named Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager, Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and has asserted that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated". The Minister tendered his resignation after the controversy garnered negative attention, and several leaders demanded action.

SAD Leader Alleges Bribery, Demands CBI Probe

Bikram Singh Majitha, General Secretary, Shiromani Akali Dal, in a lengthy post on X, provided details on the alleged incident and asked the state government to conduct a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and provide justice to the victim. He wrote that Randhawa, before taking his life, allegedly accused Bhullar of forcing him to accept a Rs 10 lakh bribe to award a tender to the minister's aide. However, after Randhawa chose a legitimate bidder, he was allegedly called to the minister's place assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video of him

"Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @Aam Aadmi Party leadership, including @ArvindKejriwal. Urgent need to secure and preserve his phone, which may contain crucial evidence. Calls for a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and justice for the victim," he wrote in the post. (ANI)