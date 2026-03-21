Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepted Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation following a controversy over the suicide of a warehouse manager. The CM has ordered an impartial inquiry into the matter. Opposition leaders have demanded a CBI probe.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday accepted state Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving a man named Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, District Manager, Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and has asserted that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated".

Opposition Parties Demand Probe, Action

The Minister tendered his resignation after the controversy garnered negative attention, and several leaders demanded action. Bikram Singh Majitha, General Secretary, Shiromani Akali Dal, in a lengthy post on X, provided details on the alleged incident and asked the state government to conduct a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and provide justice to the victim.

He wrote that Randhawa, before taking his life, allegedly accused Bhullar of forcing him to accept a Rs 10 lakh bribe to award a tender to the minister's aide. However, after Randhawa chose a legitimate bidder, he was allegedly called to the minister's place, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video of him. "Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @AamAadmiParty leadership including @ArvindKejriwal. Urgent need to secure and preserve his phone, which may contain crucial evidence. Calls for a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and justice for the victim," he wrote in the post. https://x.com/bsmajithia/status/2035220147053772854

Congress Seeks Criminal Case Against Minister

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on behalf of the party, also condemned the attack and demanded an "immediate criminal case" against the "arrogant" Minister. "We @INCIndia demand immediate criminal case against @AamAadmiParty. Minister Laljit Bhullar for the mental & physical torture of DM Warehousing Corporation Gagandip Randhawa leading to his suicide ! He was first thrashed by the Minister and his goons and later he has named the Minister before committing suicide ! I urge @BhagwantMann @DGPPunjabPolice to arrest the arrogant Minister otherwise it will be presumed police is only being used to settle personal scores with the opposition," he wrote in a post on X. https://x.com/SukhpalKhaira/status/2035220718863180156

Both the leaders attached a video allegedly recorded by Randhawa before committing suicide, mentioning the Minister. (ANI)