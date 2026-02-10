A law student shot his female classmate dead inside a classroom at Mai Bhago Law College, Tarn Taran, before turning the gun on himself. The 19-year-old victim died on the spot; the 20-year-old accused is critical.

In a horrifying incident at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village, Tarn Taran district (Punjab) on Monday, a first-year law student allegedly shot his female classmate dead inside a classroom before turning the gun on himself, according to police and CCTV footage.

The tragic event unfolded just before classes were scheduled to begin, catching students and staff completely off guard. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Sandeep Kaur, while the accused, 20-year-old Prince Raj Singh, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after shooting himself in the head.

Initial police inquiries have touched upon a possible “friendship angle,” though officials have not confirmed any specific motive. Authorities have also deployed additional personnel to secure the college campus and prevent further incidents.

Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, a widow who is the family’s sole breadwinner, questioned how the student was allowed to enter the campus with a firearm, calling for stricter security measures.

“I work hard to educate my children so they can have a future. My daughter left for college normally today. The question is: How did a student carry a pistol into a classroom? Does the college have any security system at all?”

The victim’s mother, a resident of Naushera Pannuan near Tarn Taran Sahib, alleged that the accused had been harassing her daughter for some time and had issued threats. She said he had visited their home twice, pressuring her daughter to communicate with him. According to her, he had warned that he would shoot her if she refused to talk. She further claimed that he approached her daughter again on Monday with a proposal, and when she did not respond, he opened fire.

Nachhattar Singh, the sarpanch of Mallian village in Tarn Taran — the native place of the accused — claimed that the student had died, though police officials maintained that he remained in critical condition. Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from students and faculty members. He added that authorities are probing all possible angles, including how the accused obtained the firearm — whether it belonged to his father, an Army personnel, or was procured illegally.

Footage from the classroom’s CCTV camera shows the two students seated together with another student when Prince allegedly stood up, took a firearm from his bag, and opened fire at Sandeep’s head. The entire sequence reportedly transpired in a matter of seconds, leaving classmates in panic as they fled the room. Police have recovered the weapon and secured the footage as part of their ongoing probe.