Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced Rs 3 crore for a new building for Shujalpur Nagar Palika Parishad and Rs 2 crore for other development works during its centenary. He also highlighted the government's Kisan Cabinet and a 3% DA hike.

CM Announces Funds for Shujalpur Development

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced the provision of Rs 3 crore for the new building of Shujalpur Nagar Palika Parishad and Rs 2 crore for other development works, including roads in the Nagar Palika Parishad, Shujalpur, during the centenary celebrations of the district.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the centenary year of the Nagar Palika Parishad is a celebration of respect for every citizen of Shujalpur. It is a festival of our heritage, achievements and collective resolve. Due to the immense grace of Jatashankar Mahadev, Shujalpur Nagar Palika has completed 100 years of public service and public welfare, he said. CM Yadav made the announcement of funds for the development works while virtually addressing the centenary celebrations organised in Shujalpur on the completion of 100 years of Shujalpur Nagar Palika Parishad from the Ministry.

State Government's Welfare Measures

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yadav extended the Holi greetings to all the people in the state and country and highlighted government efforts, such as the Kisan Cabinet and an increase in the dearness allowance, which he believed have made the celebration more significant. "Best wishes of Holi to the people of the state and the country. Through the Kisan Cabinet, our government has given farmers the opportunity to celebrate Holi in all its glory. Similarly, by increasing the dearness allowance of officers and employees' pensioners by 3 per cent, the government has demonstrated its commitment to equality for all sections of society."

Focus on Farmer Welfare

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the year 2026 as Krishak Kalyan Varsh. Under this, various agriculture-related activities are being conducted. Recently, the first agriculture cabinet of the state was organised in the tribal-dominated district of Barwani, and works worth Rs 27,746 crore were approved in the interest of farmers. Earlier, the cabinet meeting was also dedicated to farmers. In this meeting, a decision was taken to continue various schemes related to farmers for the next 5 years.

Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees

The Madhya Pradesh government has also hiked the dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 per cent. (ANI)