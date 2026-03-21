Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has declared a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, announcing that over 10,000 smugglers have been arrested so far. He stated that properties of those involved in the drug trade have also been confiscated by the government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, stating that over 10,000 smugglers have been arrested so far and their properties have been confiscated.

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Punjab's 'War Against Drugs'

Speaking to reporters, CM Mann said discussions were being held on law and order and the Punjab Police's work towards the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' (War Against Drugs) campaign. He said the government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, whether they are a party member, an official, or in any high position. Those found involved in these activities will be punished accordingly. "We will discuss law and order and how the Punjab Police is working towards the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign. The Punjab government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, whether they are a party member, an official, or in any high position. Anyone involved in these activities will be punished accordingly. Charity begins at home. We must make Punjab free from these and healthy again. We have arrested over 10,000 smugglers so far. We have also confiscated the property of drug smugglers," Mann said.

Tackling Cross-Border Crime and Gangsters

The Chief Minister said Punjab Police works not just for Punjab but for the entire country, as it works on the front lines with the BSF on the border with Pakistan. "The Punjab Police works not just for Punjab but for the entire country, as we work on the front lines with the BSF on the border with Pakistan. We have arrested many gangsters who operate rackets from abroad. We work with the Home Minister to issue Red Corner Notices for their arrest. Otherwise, we also contact the Embassy for further action," he said.

Strengthening Police Infrastructure

CM Mann said the state government has provided new vehicles to strengthen police infrastructure. "We have provided new vehicles to the SHOs of 450 police stations and 508 PCRs (Police Control Rooms) in Punjab," he added.

Amit Shah Criticises State Government

Meanwhile, on March 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing party workers and supporters during the BJP's "Badlav Rally" in Moga, alleged that Punjab has been facing multiple challenges, including drug abuse, gangster activity, corruption, and rising debt, under the current political leadership. "We are fighting the elections to form the government in 2027 in Punjab...Only the BJP government can make Punjab free from drugs...Punjab has collapsed due to the terror of gangsters, debt, religious conversions, corruption," Shah said.

The Home Minister also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership, alleging that the state government was functioning under the influence of leaders from Delhi. (ANI)