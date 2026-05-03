The IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) for several districts in Punjab and Haryana. Residents are advised to stay alert to sudden weather changes during the morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowcast issued on Sunday morning has indicated the moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several districts of Punjab and Haryana, with conditions expected to persist until around 10:45 AM.

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Weather Warning for Punjab

According to the update, parts of Punjab, including Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Khanna, and Chandigarh, are very likely to experience moderate thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. Similar conditions are expected in areas such as Kharar, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Rupnagar, Balachaur, and Anandpur Sahib.

In another set of regions, including Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Samana, Ludhiana (East and West), Nawanshahr, and Nangal, moderate thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 40-60 kmph are anticipated. Authorities have advised residents to remain alert to sudden weather changes.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is likely over parts of Sunam, Barnala, Raikot, Jagraon, Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and adjoining areas, providing some relief from rising temperatures.

Haryana Districts on Alert

In Haryana, districts such as Indri, Radaur, Thanesar, Guhla, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Kalka, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, and Panchkula are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 50-60 kmph.

Additionally, regions including Kaithal, Nilokheri, and parts of Kurukshetra may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 60 kmph. Light rainfall is also likely in Karnal, Narwana, and nearby areas.

While no severe warning has been issued, the advisory urges residents to stay updated and be prepared for sudden weather fluctuations, especially strong winds and lightning during the morning hours. (ANI)